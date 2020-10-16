NBX WaterShedsun
NB Students Plan Fundraiser to Support Veterans

Dear Community Members: 

The NBMS Student Council and NBHS National Honor Society will be having a fundraiser selling t-shirts and sweatshirts honoring our local veterans from Friday, October 16th, through Friday, October 23rd. All proceeds will be donated to the North Baltimore Legion, Post 539, for Veterans Day! Forms will be passed out at the Powell and also available at the middle/high school. Please turn in any completed forms and payment (all checks should be made out to NBLS) to Ms. Huffman, Mrs. Reider, the Powell office or the MS/HS office! 

 

Thank you for your support!

Meghan Thompson

NHS President

