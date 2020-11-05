NB Students To Honor Veterans Next Wednesday

This Veterans Day, November 11th, 2020, National Honors Society, Powell Elementary, and Middle School Student Council are holding the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at North Baltimore Middle/ High School.



This year, to ensure the safety of the veterans attending and the volunteers putting on the event, we are doing a drive through ceremony. This will start at 10:00 am in front of the middle/high school building. The attendees will drive from the front of the school to the back student parking lot.





This event will feature performances by the High School Band, Choir, and creative pieces provided by the Art Club. We hope that you will be able to attend so that we can show our appreciation for the veterans and active service members in our community.