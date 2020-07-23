NB Summer Reading Program Virtual Pet Show

The North Baltimore Pubic Library hosted a virtual pet show as part of their Summer Reading 2020 program. They asked kids to send in pictures or videos of themselves and their pets!

Check out these kids and their special pets by clicking on this link

Be sure to stay tuned to the end for a list of the winners!! Give these kids some love by commenting on your favorite animal!

Also, be on the lookout for the video of our Zoo Zoom meeting that took place on July 22nd at 10 am. One way to not miss any of the library videos is to subscribe to our YouTube Channel.