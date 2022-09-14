NB Tiger Cross Country Results from 9/10/22

by Suzanne Bucher

HS Cross Country – McComb Invite

(from Coach Rowlinson)

The Varsity Boys took 2nd place overall, Jesse Vanlerberg finished 9th with NB’s top time of 22:27. Macin Pettry (22:32) and Daniel Hinkle (22:42) each finished the race with a season PR. Jordan Coup finished 12th with a 23:41 and Jerimiyah Horner finished with a season PR as well with a time of 26:32.The boys had their best top 5 average time of the season with a 23:35.

Alivia Delancy finished 2nd overall with a season best of 24:18, Brooklynn Campbell finished 3rd with a 26:35 and Lindsay Crouse finished 9th with a 29:56.

In the JH girls race, the team won the invite with all five girls taking the top five spots with only 6 total in the race. Rylee Fennell led the way with a 15:02. Ady Reynolds finished in 2nd with a 15:40, Kayden Livingston (16:59), Attlee Rowlinson (17:39), and Leah Trout (17:52) round out the top five spots for the Tigers.

The girls also finished 3rd on Thursday at Riverdale, with Ady Reynolds (5th) and Rylee Fennell (6th) were both medalists.

In the JH boys race, Camden McCartney finished 2nd with a 16:03. Rhys Williams (19:32) finished 3rd and Levi Vanlerberg finished with a PR of 20:56 in 4th place.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

15 Total Runners

9th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:27

10th – Macin Pettry, 22:32

11th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:44

12th – Jordan Coup, 23:41

15th – Jerimiyah Horner, 26:32

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

11 Total Runners

2nd – Alivia Delancy, 24:18

3rd – Brooklynn Campbell, 26:35

9th – Lindsay Crouse, 29:58

Cross Country Meets :

Thur 9/15 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/17 @ Lakota Invite, 10:30

Sat 9/24 @ Van Buren Invite (Findlay Owens), 9:00

Tue 9/27 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/1 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/8 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/15 @ BVC Championship, 9:00