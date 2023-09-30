NB Tiger Golf Update

Reporting by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com

NB Boys’ Golfers Compete at Sectionals; Owen Clark advances to Districts as an Individual

@ Sycamore Springs Golf Course – 9/28/23

Division III Boys’ Sectionals were held on Thursday September 28th at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Ohio.

North Baltimore’s boys’ team finished 7th and the top 3 teams advance to Districts. The NB boys had a great season finishing with a final record of 27-8.

North Baltimore Senior Owen Clark finished 3rd as an individual in the Sectional tournament (out of 54 golfers) shooting an 83, and advances to Districts on October 5th.

NB Scores: Owen Clark 83, Cooper Clark 95, Colin Coykendall 95,

Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 98, Josh Fennell 103

Arcadia’s Brayton Hindall was Sectional medalist shooting a 78.

Teams advancing to Districts out of the Sycamore Springs sectional include Arcadia, Pandora-Gilboa and Carey. Arcadia is coached by North Baltimore 1989 graduate Ned Sponsler.

For full results go to:

https://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/nw/3/boys/sycamoresprings/2023/index.htm

3 Teams advancing to Districts

1st – Arcadia – 347

2nd – Pandora-Gilboa – 349

3rd – Carey – 351

4th – Riverdale – 356

5th – New Riegel – 361

6th – Hopewell-Loudon – 366

7th – North Baltimore – 371

8th – McComb – 407

9th – Hardin Northern – 409

10th – Ada – 418

11th – Arlington – 444

3 Individuals advancing to Districts

Owen Clark (N Baltimore) – 83

Evan Reiter (Riverdale) – 85

Nathan Alge (Riverdale) – 85

Districts are held at Stone Ridge Golf Course (Bowling Green) on October 5th.