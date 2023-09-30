North Baltimore, Ohio

September 30, 2023 3:02 am

NB Tiger Golf Update

Reporting by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com

NB Boys’ Golfers Compete at Sectionals; Owen Clark advances to Districts as an Individual

@ Sycamore Springs Golf Course – 9/28/23

 

Division III Boys’ Sectionals were held on Thursday September 28th at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Ohio.

 

North Baltimore’s boys’ team finished 7th and the top 3 teams advance to Districts. The NB boys had a great season finishing with a final record of 27-8.

 

North Baltimore Senior Owen Clark finished 3rd as an individual in the Sectional tournament (out of 54 golfers) shooting an 83, and advances to Districts on October 5th.

 

NB Scores: Owen Clark 83, Cooper Clark 95, Colin Coykendall 95,

Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 98, Josh Fennell 103

 

Arcadia’s Brayton Hindall was Sectional medalist shooting a 78.

 

Teams advancing to Districts out of the Sycamore Springs sectional include Arcadia, Pandora-Gilboa and Carey. Arcadia is coached by North Baltimore 1989 graduate Ned Sponsler.

 

For full results go to:
https://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/nw/3/boys/sycamoresprings/2023/index.htm

 

3 Teams advancing to Districts

1st – Arcadia – 347

2nd – Pandora-Gilboa – 349

3rd – Carey – 351

 

4th – Riverdale – 356

5th – New Riegel – 361

6th – Hopewell-Loudon – 366

7th – North Baltimore – 371

8th – McComb – 407

9th – Hardin Northern – 409

10th – Ada – 418

11th – Arlington – 444

 

3 Individuals advancing to Districts

Owen Clark (N Baltimore) – 83

Evan Reiter (Riverdale) – 85

Nathan Alge (Riverdale) – 85

 

Districts are held at Stone Ridge Golf Course (Bowling Green) on October 5th.

Congratulations to Owen Clark–headed to District golf tournament on October 5, 2023 at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.

