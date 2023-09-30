NB Tiger Golf Update

Reporting by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com
NB Boys’ Golfers Compete at Sectionals; Owen Clark advances to Districts as an Individual
@ Sycamore Springs Golf Course – 9/28/23
Division III Boys’ Sectionals were held on Thursday September 28th at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Ohio.
North Baltimore’s boys’ team finished 7th and the top 3 teams advance to Districts. The NB boys had a great season finishing with a final record of 27-8.
North Baltimore Senior Owen Clark finished 3rd as an individual in the Sectional tournament (out of 54 golfers) shooting an 83, and advances to Districts on October 5th.
NB Scores: Owen Clark 83, Cooper Clark 95, Colin Coykendall 95,
Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 98, Josh Fennell 103
Arcadia’s Brayton Hindall was Sectional medalist shooting a 78.
Teams advancing to Districts out of the Sycamore Springs sectional include Arcadia, Pandora-Gilboa and Carey. Arcadia is coached by North Baltimore 1989 graduate Ned Sponsler.
For full results go to:
https://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/nw/3/boys/sycamoresprings/2023/index.htm
3 Teams advancing to Districts
1st – Arcadia – 347
2nd – Pandora-Gilboa – 349
3rd – Carey – 351
4th – Riverdale – 356
5th – New Riegel – 361
6th – Hopewell-Loudon – 366
7th – North Baltimore – 371
8th – McComb – 407
9th – Hardin Northern – 409
10th – Ada – 418
11th – Arlington – 444
3 Individuals advancing to Districts
Owen Clark (N Baltimore) – 83
Evan Reiter (Riverdale) – 85
Nathan Alge (Riverdale) – 85
Districts are held at Stone Ridge Golf Course (Bowling Green) on October 5th.