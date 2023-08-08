North Baltimore, Ohio

8/7/23 @ Hidden Creek Golf Course

by Suzanne Bucher

N Baltimore finishes in 1st place

The NB Boys Golf team competed in their 1st NWCC 18-hole tournament match of the season. North Baltimore joins the Northwest Central Conference this year, and today’s golf match was the 1st of 3 NWCC tournament matches of the season.

North Baltimore’s Owen Clark was the tournament medalist shooting an 88.

1st – N Baltimore 382

2nd – Ridgemont 395

3rd – Waynesfield Goshen 398

4th – Hardin Northern 443

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 88

NB Scores: Owen Clark 88, Don Courtney 97, Josh Fennell 99, Colin Coykendall 105, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 107

2023 Boys Golf Schedule

Wed 8/9 vs Holgate @ Birch Run, 9:30

Tue 8/15 vs Rossford @ Birch Run, 11:00

Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00

Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30

Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00

Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals