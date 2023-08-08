North Baltimore, Ohio

8/7/23 @ Hidden Creek Golf Course
by Suzanne Bucher
N Baltimore finishes in 1st place
The NB Boys Golf team competed in their 1st NWCC 18-hole tournament match of the season. North Baltimore joins the Northwest Central Conference this year, and today’s golf match was the 1st of 3 NWCC tournament matches of the season.
North Baltimore’s Owen Clark was the tournament medalist shooting an 88.
1st – N Baltimore 382
2nd – Ridgemont 395
3rd – Waynesfield Goshen 398
4th – Hardin Northern 443
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 88
NB Scores: Owen Clark 88, Don Courtney 97, Josh Fennell 99, Colin Coykendall 105, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 107
2023 Boys Golf Schedule
Wed 8/9 vs Holgate @ Birch Run, 9:30
Tue 8/15 vs Rossford @ Birch Run, 11:00
Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00
Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30
Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00
Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals