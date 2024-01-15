NB Tiger Indoor Track Meet Season Begins

The first indoor track meet of the year for some high school Tigers showed great things can be expected come the outdoor season.

Last season, senior Jesse Vanlerberg was a part of a couple 4X200 relay teams. On Saturday, he decided to see how he could do running the open 200 meters. The 27.32 made him look more like a sprinter than the distance runner he’s been for the last 3 and a half years. He also was close to matching last season’s best with a long jump measuring 16 feet 6 inches.

The performances of the freshmen were exciting to see. Gabe Patterson, after putting his name on the junior high record board, began his high school career in the same manner. With his first long jump of the day, he is now on the indoor track record board with a leap of 17 feet 11 inches. He finished his day running a 59.39 in the 400 meters.

Attlee Rowlinson was the busiest athlete, participating in three events. She jumped an indoor personal record of 4 feet two inches in the high jump. For her second event, she went to the long jump. This is an event she is trying new this season. She showed it to be a good decision by putting her name on the indoor track record board with a 14 foot half inch jump. Not to end the day there, Attlee also joined the 1600 meter run and, again, making it on the record board with a 7:29.64.

Looking forward to the indoor meets on January 20 and 21 which athletes have already decided to join.

Source: Coach Mike Senour