NB Tiger Track at Carey Relays

On Saturday, March 30, some North Baltimore High School track members went to the Carey Relays. Only 8 members of the team, 5 boys and 3 girls, went because it was over spring break. Interestingly enough, all of the boys are seniors: Brandyn Abrell, Kyle Green, Jacob Trout, Zach Trout and Jesse Vanlerberg. The meet is set up such that the running events, except for the mile, need four members to create a scoring team. A scoring team for the field events consists of three members, even though one person can still score.

Only three girls, Katie Braumbaugh, Nevaeh Dewitt and Attlee Rowlinson, went so they could not join the running relays. Katie specializes in throwing the shot put and discus. Nevaeh and Attlee both are regularly in the long jump. As a nice compromise, Katie agreed to jump and Nevaeh and Attlee agreed to throw the discus. The best throws from Katie, 56’9”, Nevaeh, 56’9”, and Attlee, 40’8”, combined to earn them an eight place. In the long jump, leaps of 13’7”, 13’6” and 9’9.5” from Attlee, Nevaeh and Katie respectively, earn them a sixth place. Attlee’s jump was a career best.

Attlee competed in the high jump and freshman’s mile, as well. In the high jump, she got another career best, making it over 4’6”, and earned sixth place. She entered the only running event for the NB girls and placed fifth in the mile.

The boys both ran and did field events. To be able to fill several running relays, not all field events had a full three-member team. Jesse was the only one to enter the long jump and got eight, jumping 15’5”. Jesse, 33’5”, joined Brandyn, 27’1.5”, in the triple jump to combine for seventh place. Kyle, 24’3.25”, and Jacob, 34’6”, earned eight place in the shot put. Kyle threw a career best. Zach joined the two to get a seventh place in the discus. Their best throws were: Jacob – 79’2”, Kyle – 64’5”, Zach – 62’.

Three relay races were run by various combinations of the five boys. The spring medley consisted of Jacob then Brandyn running a 100 meters each, Zach running a 200 meter, then Jesse running 400 meters. Their 2:02.14 was eight place. The 4 by 200 relay saw Jesse, Zach, Kyle and Brandyn run a 1:49.34 and another eight place. The last relay was a unique one. It is referred to as the Throwers’ Relay. The teams consist of team members who participate in the shot put and discus. Jacob, Zach, Kyle and Brandyn scored the highest place of the day running a 51.57 for a second place.

If the weather cooperates, the next full-team meet will be at home on Wednesday, April 3.

From Coach Mike Senour