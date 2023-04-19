NB TIGERS WIN OVER VANLUE

High School Varsity Baseball Results, by Randy Boyer
North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 4/12/2023
North Batimore 1 2 1 9 9 x x 22 6 3
Vanlue 1 0 0 0 1 x x 2 4 10
WP – O Clark (NB) 5IP, 8K, 1ER
LP – Daily (VAN)
Top Hitters (NB)
O Clark – 2B
Laureano – 1B, 2RB1
Solly – 2B, 2RB1
Varsity Overall Record 3-5, BVC Record 2-1
Upcoming Baseball Games
Mon 4/17 Arlington (home), 5:00
Wed 4/19 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:00
Sat 4/22 @ Continental, 11:00
Mon 4/24 Liberty-Benton (home), 5:00
Wed 4/26 @ McComb, 5:00
Thur 4/27 Hardin-Northern (home), 5:00
Sat 4/29 Waite (home), 11:00