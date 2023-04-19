North Baltimore, Ohio

NB TIGERS WIN OVER VANLUE

High School Varsity Baseball Results, by Randy Boyer

North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 4/12/2023

North Batimore    1     2     1     9     9     x     x     22 6     3

Vanlue                   1     0     0     0     1     x     x     2    4     10

 

WP – O Clark (NB) 5IP, 8K, 1ER

LP – Daily (VAN)

 

Top Hitters (NB)

O Clark – 2B

Laureano – 1B, 2RB1

Solly – 2B, 2RB1

 

Varsity Overall Record 3-5, BVC Record 2-1

 

Upcoming Baseball Games

Mon 4/17 Arlington (home), 5:00

Wed 4/19 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:00

Sat 4/22 @ Continental, 11:00

Mon 4/24 Liberty-Benton (home), 5:00

Wed 4/26 @ McComb, 5:00

Thur 4/27 Hardin-Northern (home), 5:00

Sat 4/29 Waite (home), 11:00

