North Baltimore, Ohio

April 25, 2022 2:59 pm

NB to Fostoria Commuters Be Aware RXR Crossing Work

 

HANCOCK COUNTY: State Route 18/State Route 613 railroad closure

Highway construction work set to begin Tuesday, April 26

LIMA, Ohio (Monday, April 25, 2022) The following railroad repair project will begin tomorrow, April 26. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 18/State Route 613, at the railroad crossing just west of the city of Fostoria, will close April 26 for approximately five days for railroad repair.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Detour: SR 12 to Bright Rd. to CR 212 to CR 99 to I-75 back to SR 613 (see map).

Date of Closure: 04/26/2022 Anticipated Duration of Closure: 5 Days
Length of Detour: SR18 – 22.10 mi. Added Travel Distance: SR18 – 7.40 mi.
SR613 – 20.41 mi. SR613 – 7.21 mi.
Project Description: Railroad Repair

 

