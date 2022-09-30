NB to McComb Waterline Project Bids Approved by The District Board

Northwestern Water and Sewer District Awards McComb Regional Waterline Connection

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is one step closer to building a new waterline that will supply water to the Village of McComb from the Village of North Baltimore.

On Thursday, September 22, The District Board of Trustees approved the award for two project contracts valued at approximately $6 million to Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LCC of Woodville, Ohio. An additional portion of the project was awarded to B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc. of Wayne, Ohio for $500,000.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete by early 2024. Work will consist of three projects installing over 9 miles of new waterline. It also will ensure water quality and quantity with a larger water supply, larger water plant capacity, and a larger reservoir storage capacity.



According to District Engineer Tom Stalter, “This project will continue to provide a quality water supply and long-term affordability by eliminating the high maintenance and operating costs of the current water treatment plant in McComb.”

Funding for the project will be through a $3.3 million United States Department of Agriculture loan in addition to a $1.5 million USDA grant. Additionally, The District secured a $2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development (Info link here).