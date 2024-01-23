NB Tracksters Busy Over the Weekend

North Baltimore track athletes were all over this weekend. On Saturday, Attlee Rowlinson continued practicing her jumping skills in the Defiance meet. She began by clearing 4 feet in the high jump. At the other end of the track she participated in the long jump. Attlee was consistent jumping in the 13 feet, with a best of 13 feet 4 inches.

On Sunday, the Tigers competed in two different meets. At Tiffin University, Ady Reynolds joined some middle schoolers and mostly high schoolers to run the 800 meter and 1600 meter races. She ran a good 800 time of 3:08.25. Ady ran the 1600 like she ran her races in cross country. She started out slower than the rest of the field then began passing other girls one after another. She ran the second half faster than the first half, allowing her to set an indoor record with a time of 6:57.72.

At the Findlay meet, Gabe Patterson and Jacob Rockhill ran the 60 meter race. Gabe also ran the 200 meter and did the long jump. Jacob suffered an injury during the football season. He watched Gabe run last week and decided his leg might be well enough to try it himself. He did show he has some sprint talent by breaking the old school indoor record, running a 8.20. About ten minutes before Jacob ran, however, Gabe also ran faster than the old record, setting a new record of 7.86. To finish a long day, Gabe ran one more race. In the 200, he ran 25.98, over a second faster than the school record.

Source: Coach Mike Senour