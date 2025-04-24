NB Tracksters Compete over Spring Break

Over their spring break five North Baltimore track team members went to a meet at Patrick Henry to keep from losing their edge. The top three in every event earned a medal, places fourth thru eighth received a certificate. Some of those five came home with awards for their efforts.

Gabe Patterson tried a new event, the 110 meter high hurdles. For his first time attempting to run a hurdle event, he accomplished a seventh-place finish. Another event for Gabe was the long jump. He qualified for finals then jumped to sixth place overall. Trevey Phanthavong also had a good day. He ran half a second better in the 200 meter dash for a career record.

For the two girls, it appeared they were there to prove something. Attlee Rowlinson competed, and placed, in both the high jump and long jump. Attlee qualified for the long jump finals and received eighth place for her 13’5.25″ leap. By clearing 4’6″ in the high jump, she tied for sixth place. Freshman, Ady Reynolds, is used to letting other distance runners in the area know she is here to compete. Of the thirteen girls in the 3200 meter run, Ady finished in fourth place, running career best of 12:37.63. Among the 17 entered in the 1600 meter run, Ady ran 5:49.76 to place second.