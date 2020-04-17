NB Treasure/ Picture Hunt Game

From NBHS Teacher Mr. Dan Davis:
It is snowing this morning, ugh! Next week however, the temperature looks like it will be warming up for good hopefully.
The book, The Secret (a treasure hunt), by Bryon Preiss was the inspiration for this game! You can also reference the television show Expedition Unknown “The Secret” (there are multiple episodes on this)
Here is the verse with clues if you would like to try it out.
NB Picture Hunt
En Bee is the start
Images earn the code
First up a print of art
Black paw forebodes
RISP is where to be
Now play golf with no sticks
An educator’s father is decreed
Head to hoops of six
From here you’ll see
Where tickets are given
Next direction should be
Where trains are driven
On historic halls you will find
Two stone tigers stand preening
See a silent train in shrine
After advancing to a city of green
Midway on the quest
Enjoy a coca-cola
Publications are opposite west
Nearing the end Powell says ola
Corner shots are put
Closer to a black box you are
Start the walk or jog by foot
The final prize is not far
Take a rest down a trail
Your name is now in vail
*Submit (6) pictures to [email protected]
org or direct message Mr. Davis on Twitter.
Please leave the treasure for others to find!
