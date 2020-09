Dear Village of North Baltimore residents:

The Village of North Baltimore has scheduled 2020 Trick or Treat on

Saturday, October 31 st. This event will be held rain or shine from 6:00

pm – 7:30 pm.

Please follow current state public health orders that can

be found at the Ohio Public Health Advisory System at

coronavirus.ohio.gov to determine COVID-19 risk levels in your county

before making plans.

Participation in this event will be at your own risk.

Sincerely,

Mayor Goldner