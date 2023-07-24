NB Twirlers Success at Nationals

from NBLS Facebook page:
Congratulations to Rylee and Taylor Fennell for their brilliant performances at Baton Nationals this week!
Taylor’s placements
3rd in beginner juvenile athlete of the year
Beginner 2 baton 1st place
Intermediate 2 baton 4th place
Novice 3 baton 5th place
Beginner artistic twirl 1st place
Intermediate artistic twirl 3rd place
Beginner strut 3rd place
Intermediate strut 5th place
Beginner solo 4th place
Intermediate duet first place
National duet first place
Rylee’s placements
National 2 baton 6th place
Intermediate 2 baton 1st place
Beginner 3 baton 4th place
Intermediate 3 baton 1st place
National artistic twirl 7th place
Intermediate artistic twirl 2nd place
National strut 2nd place
Intermediate strut 1st place
National solo 8th place
Intermediate duet 1st place
National duet 1st place
To watch the performance please visit the North Baltimore Band and Choir Page!