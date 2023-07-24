North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Twirlers Success at Nationals

 

from NBLS Facebook page:

Congratulations to Leah Trout (center) for earning 1st place in the Novice for 13 and 14 Year Olds category at the Baton Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida! 
 
 
Congratulations to Rylee and Taylor Fennell for their brilliant performances at Baton Nationals this week! 
 
Taylor’s placements
3rd in beginner juvenile athlete of the year 
Beginner 2 baton 1st place 
Intermediate 2 baton 4th place
Novice 3 baton 5th place
Beginner artistic twirl 1st place 
Intermediate artistic twirl 3rd place 
Beginner strut 3rd place
Intermediate strut 5th place
Beginner solo 4th place
Intermediate duet first place 
National duet first place

Rylee’s placements
National 2 baton 6th place
Intermediate 2 baton 1st place
Beginner 3 baton 4th place
Intermediate 3 baton 1st place
National artistic twirl 7th place
Intermediate artistic twirl 2nd place
National strut 2nd place 
Intermediate strut 1st place
National solo 8th place
Intermediate duet 1st place 
National duet 1st place 
 
 
To watch the performance please visit the North Baltimore Band and Choir Page!

