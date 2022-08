NBHS Tiger Sports Updates:

Varsity Football Schedule Change

Due to a lack of football officials, Friday 9/2 vs USV is being moved to Saturday 9/3, at 4 pm start at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.

Lady Tigers Beat Hardin-Northern

North Baltimore High School Volleyball picked up a 3 – 2 win over Hardin-Northern. 12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11

The NB JV lost 25-11, 23-25, 25-27