NB Village Brush Drop-Off & Pick-Up Schedules

The NEXT Village Brush Pick-Up is Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The NEXT Village Brush DROP OFF is Saturday, June 19, 2021

The Village of North Baltimore Brush Drop Off and Pick Up Policy

“Brush” is defined according to this policy as:

Cut off, trimmed or fallen branches of trees not to exceed 4 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length.

The Village of North Baltimore is committed to providing affordable and effective service to accommodate the residents of the Village of North Baltimore with the following brush drop off and pick up policy.

The following schedule shall apply –

Visit the village website www.northbaltimore.org to view the village newsletter for more information.

The 3rd Saturday in June (June 19, 2020) – Drop off brush behind the public works building between 8 am and 11 am.

The 3rd Saturday in July (the – Drop off brush behind the public works building

between 8 am and 11 am.