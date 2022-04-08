NB VILLAGE COMMUNITY FORUMS SCHEDULED

The Village of North Baltimore has placed a .5 % income tax request on the May 03, 2022, ballot.

These funds can be spent for several purposes including:

Maintaining our full-time EMS

Expanding annual street paving

Add activity areas in the park

Many other services that the village provides its citizens.



Want to know more? You are invited to the two community forums that have been scheduled.



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm at North Baltimore High School

Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:00 pm at North Baltimore High School



This is your opportunity to meet with village officials to find out more about this request.