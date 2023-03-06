NB Village Council Agenda for Tuesday March 7, 2023

First meeting (of three) for March 2023, for the NB Village Council is Tuesday, March 7th. Here is the official agenda from the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
March 7, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the February 21, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
- Letters and Communications
- Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Bills were submitted
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings:
Second Readings: RESOLUTION 03-2023
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: State of the Village Address; Email Scam
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
- Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT.
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
- Other New Business
- Other Old Business
- Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 256,696.76. Second by Mr/s ___________.
- Adjournment