NB Village Council: Approved Minutes from 10/18/22 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

October 18, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the meeting on October 4, 2022, as corrected. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Closed books, list of bills

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Mr. Cook asked about the K-9 unit- it is on hold; the monthly report is done but forgot to send it

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Water Street Replacement-Mannik and Smith group were selected; Waterline loop-tentative understanding with Americas Homeplace regarding the water loop; Water Street Resurfacing-received the estimate and have filled out the application for TMACOG STBG funds. We were informed that the Water Street project doesn’t qualify. Update on weed/tall grass notices- will work on a better plan on how to do this process over the winter. Zoning permits.

Schulte property? Question about the large garage that was built on Tarr Street.

Clerk: nothing First Readings:

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-10

Resolution 15-2022

Third Readings: Resolution 12-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: The Halloween Parade is on October 29th. Costumes can be at the fountain and join the parade there to the Fire Station. Trick or Treat is the 31st. Thursday night is Hocus Pocus at the Movie Theatre, View and Chew.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Talked to Todd Dickerson, he will be here on November 8 meeting. She gave a brief update on what Mr. Dickerson will be discussing.

Public Safety (Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-

Event Permit-future

Chapter 559 Control of Reservoir and Park Lands (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to be reviewed)

Chapter 121 Meetings (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to be reviewed)

There is a lot of talk on the GOST- it is NOT a Village Event.

Public Works (Zeigler) Event Permit- handout- Chapter 559-Police discretion; fits our needs, size; needs updated- Chapter 121- would like to move forward with this and make adjustments COTW; Festivals- nothing on it in our Ordinances, but it would cover it- who cleans up, pay employees, extra costs; Shelter houses has security deposit now- checklist needs to be made.

Public Utilities (Julien)-Oversees the Parks, Streets; fence is up- the test will be done, drain it, refill and then up and working.

Finance and Technology (Cook) nothing

Resolution 17-2022 Feasibility Study- there was some discussion on it

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 17-2022 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 17-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 17-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO HIRE/CONTRACT WITH JONES & HENRY TO PERFORM A WATER SYSTEM FEASABILITY STUDY AND GENERAL PLAN. NOT TO EXCEED $65,000.00. AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Nothing

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-10 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-10 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 15-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 15-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE.



Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt with correction. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

XI. Other New Business- nothing

XII. Other Old Business-nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 263,564.97. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:26 PM. Second by

Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor