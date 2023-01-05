NB Village Council Approved Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 20, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-absent, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-absent

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Ms. Hosmer. Second by Mr. Cook.

All approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Cook.

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the December 6, 2022 meeting. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

None



V. Letters and Communications:

Mr. Cook had a citizen complain about loose gravel- told them to call the Village Office.



VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: General fun 1.3 mil; income tax strong; last payroll is done; W-2’s are close to being done; CT-loan app- looking into hotspots, jetpacks to save money- Frontier want us to go fiber instead of copper- get things together; switch financial software; Mr. Cook possibly attend these meetings? Phone bills are down; looking into other options such as Amplex; VA and FO are always looking for grants

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: F-19a form to hire Mandy Slane as part time officer

Ms. Zeigler arrived at 6:51 PM

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: ready for the weather? Brine, no- rain coming first

Village Administrator: GovDeals-met with a rep for training on the site; ODOT- bike signage project going on in Ohio-5 routes; UV system-set up a meeting with Trojan and Peterman- see if they can agree; Village Employees- thank you to every department for all their hard work.

Request of Executive Session

Mr. Julien made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:56 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved

Return to Regular Session return at 6:18 pm

Mr. Cook made a motion to table the hiring of Mandy Slane. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2022-17

Resolution 21-2022

Resolution 22-2022

Resolution 23-2022

Resolution 24-2022

No Second or Third Readings

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Thank you Village Employees; address the Village in January; new committees, new seats; VA is doing great! VA has a seat on the OPWC District 2

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- anything new on the housing study? No.

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Need officers; are we registered anywhere yet? Working on it; Chief to get more info regarding hiring Mandy Slane back at P/T.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) New Ordinance

Public Works (Zeigler) New Ordinance

Public Utilities (Julien) Water tower update? Plaque- use an old on as a template; punch list

Finance and Technology (Cook) property

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-17 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 21-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

Resolution 21-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 22-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Beapury.

Resolution 22-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 23-2022 by number and title only for its first reading.

Resolution 23-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 24-2022 by number and title only for its first reading.

Resolution 24-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business nothing

XII. Other Old Business nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 210.969.16. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:31 PM. Second by

Mr. Julien. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor