NB Village Council Bits and Pieces of News from May

NB Village Council Recap of May 2023 Meetings, by Sue Miklovic

Here is a recap of some of the items talked about during the month of May 2023 at the Village Council meetings, plus the Committee of the Whole meeting.

During the public participation section at the beginning of the council meeting on 5/16/23 resident Mike Diebert shared his family’s disapproval of the “no open burning” law not being properly enforced, in their opinion. Mr. Diebert has shared the Ohio code/law concerning open burning during several different meetings. He shared again that the Ohio law says that only seasoned firewood can be burned on a person’s property as a recreational fire. “It can’t be engineered wood, busted up furniture, or brush” he said, “Only seasoned hardwood.” He added he and/or his family have called the police several times but no one has been ticketed for their violation.

Financial Officer Tony Swartz shared that state auditors were here for four days. They only come once every two years and stay for a few days. Any more work that needs done on the audit, they will do remotely. “We’re sitting pretty good,” he said. He also shared he is attending “bootcamp” for federal grant applications. Additionally, the village software will probably be updated in July beginning with financial software, followed by payroll software.

Village Administrator Chase Fletcher shared:

-the village received open sealed bids for the former property where the old water tower stood on Jewett Ave. The only bid for the property was from HPJ who is the adjacent property owner. Steps are moving forward to finalize the process of selling them that property once they complete a survey of the parcel.

The mayor and administrator had a video conference call with AEP where they provided an update on the power line transmission project As of now, they are looking to energize the lines on June 6th. There will be final tree removal most likely in December as they cannot do it sooner because of the bat habitat/migration season. They are looking at wrapping the project up in late December or early next year.



Contracts have been signed by the village, CT Consultants and Underground Utilities. CT Consultants is keeping things moving on their end and we will soon be scheduling preconstruction meetings for the Water Main Project

The village administration is continuing to move forward with the redesign/reconstruction of the Trojan UV system that has not been usable since the initial “completion” of this project. Trojan and Peterman and Associates are trying to hammer out a solution to this problem, that basically needs to “start over” with wider and deeper channels. Stay tuned for how this plays out. (Hopefully not with the village having to take legal action to get it done correctly)

CSX is said to be approving a permit for Spieker Company to enter their Main Street property to replace/repour sidewalks that were torn up during the Main Street revitalization/upgrades.

The Village is considering hiring a Zoning Assistant who would report to the Village Administrator on blighted properties that are in violation of the village code.

The Village is also considering hiring a seasonal Park employee for mowing and maintenance duties related to the park (shelterhouses, restrooms, trash removal, etc)

The Council approved hiring two Police Officers, Keith Berry and Jason Hale.

The Council follows a “Summer Schedule” each year, consisting of the “Committee of the Whole” meeting on the second Tuesday of June, July and August. The “regular” meeting is the third Tuesday of June, July, and August. This meeting begins at 5:30pm

The C.O.T.W. meeting is a working committee/idea sharing/conversational discussion meeting with no Public Participation and no official business conducted. This meeting begins at 5:30pm

The Regular monthly meeting DOES allow the opportunity for Public Participation( Need to sign in before the beginning of the meeting to be recognized). Legislation is voted on at these meetings. This meeting begins at 5:30pm

Village Clerk Kathi Bucher resigned her elected position effective the first of May. Fiscal Officer Mr. Swartz has been filling in during the interim.