October 3, 2023

NB Village Council Calls for Special Meeting Wednesday

The North Baltimore Village Council did not schedule a meeting for today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, (their regular meeting day) but they did schedule one for tomorrow: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:00pm. Here is their agenda for the meeting.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

DATE October 04, 2023

4:00 PM

 AGENDA

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

      2. Roll Call

 Motion to excuse __________________, _______________________ made by ____________________. Second by ___________________________

 

  • First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

RESOLUTION 18-2023  –  A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH MANNIK SMITH GROUP FOR ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK FOR PART 2 (STAGE 1 THROUGH FINAL PLANS) OF THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 

  1. Discussion and/or action on Solicitor Contract

 

  1. Adjournment

 

 

 

 

