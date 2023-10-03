NB Village Council Calls for Special Meeting Wednesday

The North Baltimore Village Council did not schedule a meeting for today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, (their regular meeting day) but they did schedule one for tomorrow: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:00pm. Here is their agenda for the meeting.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
DATE October 04, 2023
4:00 PM
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________, _______________________ made by ____________________. Second by ___________________________
- First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 18-2023 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH MANNIK SMITH GROUP FOR ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK FOR PART 2 (STAGE 1 THROUGH FINAL PLANS) OF THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
- Discussion and/or action on Solicitor Contract
- Adjournment