NB Village Council Committee of the Whole Meeting is Tonight

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Following the Special Meeting at 5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair, Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry
Geese
Park Person
Pond
II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair, Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien
Enforcement Person
IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Julien– Chair
Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton
V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair, Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry
iPads
Hiring incentives for officers
VII. Adjourn