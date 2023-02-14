North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Village Council Committee of the Whole Meeting is Tonight

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Following the Special Meeting at 5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

I.         Call to order                 Public Works Committee.     Mr. Cook– Chair, Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry 

                                    Geese

                                    Park Person

                                    Pond

 

II.        Call to order                Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Pelton– Chair, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

                                              

 

III.       Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair, Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien

                                               Enforcement Person

 

IV.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Julien– Chair

                                               Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

                                                               

V         Call to order               Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Zeigler – Chair, Ms. Hosmer,                                                 Mr. Cook

 

VI.       Call to order                Finance and Technology Committee.     Ms. Hosmer– Chair,  Ms. Zeigler, Ms.                                                 Beaupry

                                                iPads

                                                Hiring incentives for officers

VII.      Adjourn

 

 

