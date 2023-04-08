NB Village Council: “Committee of the Whole” Meets Tuesday, 4/11/23

Here is the agenda for the upcoming “Committee of the Whole” meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Agenda provided by Kathi Bucher, Village Clerk.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair

Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry

-Park Employee

II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair

Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien

-Sheriff Agreement

-Long term goal of Police Department

IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Julien– Chair

Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

-Blithe language

V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair

Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry

-Tablets

VII. Adjourn