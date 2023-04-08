NB Village Council: “Committee of the Whole” Meets Tuesday, 4/11/23

Here is the agenda for the upcoming “Committee of the Whole” meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Agenda provided by Kathi Bucher, Village Clerk.
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair
Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry
-Park Employee
II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair
Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien
-Sheriff Agreement
-Long term goal of Police Department
IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Julien– Chair
Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton
-Blithe language
V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair
Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry
-Tablets
VII. Adjourn