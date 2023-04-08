North Baltimore, Ohio

April 8, 2023 9:22 am

NB Village Council: “Committee of the Whole” Meets Tuesday, 4/11/23

Here is the agenda for the upcoming “Committee of the Whole” meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Agenda provided by Kathi Bucher, Village Clerk.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                              

I.         Call to order                 Public Works Committee.     Mr. Cook– Chair

                                                     Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry 

                                                -Park Employee

 

II.        Call to order                Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Pelton– Chair

                                                     Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

                                                    

III.       Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

                                                      Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien

                                                -Sheriff Agreement

                                                -Long term goal of Police Department

 

IV.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Julien– Chair

                                                      Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

                                               -Blithe language

                                                                    

V         Call to order                 Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Zeigler – Chair

                                                      Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

 

VI.       Call to order                Finance and Technology Committee.     Ms. Hosmer– Chair

                                                      Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry

                                                -Tablets

VII.      Adjourn   

 

