NB Village Council-Final Meeting of Year Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2488 442 4877

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Motion to reconvene into Regular Council Meeting session

Administrative Reports

` Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Sup: report submitted

Village Admin: no report submitted

Clerk: First Readings:

Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

Resolution 32-2021

Resolution 33-2021

. Second Readings: None Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 23

Ordinance 2021 – 24

Ordinance 2021 – 25

Ordinance 2021 – 26

Ordinance 2021 – 27

Ordinance 2021 – 28

Resolution 28 – 2021

Resolution 31 – 2021

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

XIV. Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline,

promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.