NB Village Council-Final Meeting of Year Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2488 442 4877
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
- Motion to reconvene into Regular Council Meeting session
- Administrative Reports
` Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Sup: report submitted
Village Admin: no report submitted
Clerk: First Readings:
Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
Resolution 32-2021
Resolution 33-2021
. Second Readings: None Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 23
Ordinance 2021 – 24
Ordinance 2021 – 25
Ordinance 2021 – 26
Ordinance 2021 – 27
Ordinance 2021 – 28
Resolution 28 – 2021
Resolution 31 – 2021
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
XIV. Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with
ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline,
promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.
- Adjournment