December 20, 2021

NB Village Council-Final Meeting of Year Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2488 442 4877

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

 

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

 

  1. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

 

     III.      Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                                 

  1.        Letters and Communication

   

  1.        Motion to reconvene into Regular Council Meeting session    

 

  1.        Administrative Reports

`                 Finance Officer:  report submitted

EMS Chief:           report submitted

Fire Chief:             report submitted

Police Chief:         report submitted                

Utility Director:    report submitted

DPW Sup:             report submitted    

Village Admin:     no report submitted

 

Clerk:                                First Readings:   
Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

Resolution 32-2021   

Resolution 33-2021   

                                                                          .                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Second Readings:   None                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Third Readings:      Ordinance 2021 – 23

  Ordinance 2021 – 24 

  Ordinance 2021 – 25

   Ordinance 2021 – 26 

    Ordinance 2021 – 27 

   Ordinance 2021 – 28 

  Resolution 28 – 2021   

  Resolution 31 – 2021

                                                                                                                                                       

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:    

                           

VII.    Standing Committees

   

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works                    

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

 

VIII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

         Other New Business

 

  XII.       Other Old Business

 

  XIII.      Payment of the Bills

 

   XIV.     Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

                 ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline,

                 promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.   

 

  1. Adjournment

