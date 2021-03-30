NB Village Council March Recap

By Sue Miklovic

On March 9, the Council met attorney Brian Zets from Columbus, with the Isaac Wiles Firm, concerning the unfilled Village Legal Counsel/Solicitor position. The Columbus firm is the only firm to respond to the Village’s advertisement for a replacement after former Legal Counsel Joel Kuhlman was elected to a Wood County Common Pleas Court bench.

Zets, who specializes in Public Law, and Council held their conversation at the beginning of the Committee of the Whole meeting, which is chaired by the President of Village Council (Mike Julien). Mayor Goldner left the meeting after exchanging barbs with Councilman Aaron Patterson and missed most of the conversation.

Mr. Zets left after all the questions the council members had were answered, and the meeting continued with the rest of the agenda. The total Council meeting lasted more than 3 hours.

The Public Utilities Committee gave an update on the progress being made for beginning the construction on the new water tower, which will be located on village property on East Water Street. Some new, larger water mains will be added as well. More clarification of the contract the Village is entering with the Northwest Water and Sewer District for the wholesale water supply deal was also discussed. The water will primarily be used to help service McComb.

The Public Works Committee shared the latest info on the Broadway repaving project, which could include widening a large portion of West Broadway and is a joint project with other partners, including TMACOG, County, etc. Public works is also working on replacing some sidewalks on the South side of East Broadway, in specific locations.

Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review Committee is updating a Family Medical Leave Act and discussion centered around that. The Village has also spent a considerable amount of time trying to put a (Zoning) Code Enforcement Officer in place, who would be a member of the Police Department, with responsibility for finding/writing zoning violations.

The Economic and Community Development Committee shared the costs associated with hiring a survey to be completed concerning our Housing Needs in the Village/Area.

The Public Safety Committee, Finance and Technology Committee, and Public Works Committee all agreed to hold a public committee meeting on March 23rd.

The Fire Chief*, Police Chief*, and EMS Chief presented written monthly reports (*Found in other articles here on www.theNBXpress.com)

At the March 16th meeting, the Village continued moving forward on the many projects they are working on. They moved to Executive session,(which means I have to leave the meeting) and then finished the business without reconvening.

During March they also moved forward on purchasing the former Suburban Propane building at 1234 S. Dixie Highway, North Baltimore. The intended use of the building is to enhance future water distribution for the Village.