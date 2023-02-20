NB Village Council Meeting Agenda for 2/21/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
February 21, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the _February 7, 2023_ meeting. Second by ____________.
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the _February 14, 2023_ meeting. Second by ____________.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings: Resolution 03-2023
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: Meetings, Procedures (Regular and COTW)
Sunshine Law
Ordinance Officer
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Park Person
Wildlife habitat for Memorial Park
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
iPads
VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved ,
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor