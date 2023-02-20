NB Village Council Meeting Agenda for 2/21/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 21, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the _February 7, 2023_ meeting. Second by ____________.

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the _February 14, 2023_ meeting. Second by ____________.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

Clerk:

First Readings: Resolution 03-2023

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor: Meetings, Procedures (Regular and COTW)

Sunshine Law

Ordinance Officer

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook)

Park Person

Wildlife habitat for Memorial Park

Public Utilities (Pelton)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

iPads

VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved ,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor