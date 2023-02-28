NB Village Council Meeting Recap for February 2023 Meetings

by Sue Miklovic

The February 7th meeting of the North Baltimore Village Council was held at council chambers beginning at 5:30 PM. Council members Dee Hosmer and Tim Pelton were both absent due to illness.

Highlights:

-Chris Zeller was hired as a member of the fire department

-There will be a there was a pre- bid meeting for the new water line project on January 31.Bids will be opened on February 16

-Another meeting on the Peterman Associates/Trojan Waste Water Treatment Plant issue is scheduled for February 9th

-Congratulations to NB village administrator Chase Fletcher. He was appointed to the TMACOG regional board.

-Fletcher reported he had met Lori Vincent from the company, Acceleration by Design, in Texas whose specialty is downtown beautification projects. “The downtown is the beating heart of your community,” said Vincent.

-A preliminary engineering meeting has been held for the Water Street bridge project. May 2025 is the potential start date. CSX has to be involved in the project as the Rocky Ford Creek goes underneath their tracks. Stay tuned.

-Because two council members were absent, there were not enough people to vote on any official legislation. Therefore, a special meeting was called for February 14th to take place immediately before the Committee of the Whole meeting begins.

-Sean Benjamin contacted the council for permission to use the village park for the Boy Scout Camporee from October 13 through 15, 2023. Approximately 200 scouts are expected to attend the three- day event. Council approved.

-Leisa Ziegler mentioned she had received a new contract for negotiation with Todd Dickerson who has been providing economic development contract work for the village the last two years. He is expected to be present at the February 14th meeting to give an update on progress.

-It was also mentioned that a new contract is due in July for the village legal counsel.

-One of the ordinances read at the meeting for its first reading was to advertise for bids to sell parcel number F23- 310- 260318011000 , currently owned by the village of North Baltimore. The location of this lot is on Jewett Ave., and is the site of the recently torn- down water tower.

-Local Boy Scout Jesse Vanlerberg gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which is hanging banners honoring local veterans on flag poles in the community. His deadline to accept orders is April 15. Order forms can be found at the Village, Library, and Legion.

The Village had their final meeting of the month last Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

-An Overview of the Ohio Open Meetings Act was shared

-Found out Northwestern Water and Sewer District was administering the “Lead Line Grant Project” for Wood County.

-There has been recent interest in filling in the pond at the village park, to eliminate the geese problem and to create a wildlife habitat. Mr. Cook mentioned this would need to involve the Planning Commission of Wood County.

-Hired Bradley McBride as a Full-time Police Officer, effective February 22,2023.

Next regular meeting is March 7, 2023.