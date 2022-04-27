NB Village Council Meetings Recap for April

by Sue Miklovic

Here is a quick recap of all the items that got my attention and/or concern during the Village of NB Council’s three meetings held during the month of April.

April 5th:

The Village held their first Council meeting with new Administrator Chase Fletcher on board.

# NB Youth Travel League President Dennis Latowski was present to share the many projects the group is currently undertaking in order to be ready for the upcoming season. (There is a “work day” scheduled for Saturday, 4/30/22—They need help from everyone who is able to give it!) Discussed grants they are trying to receive, uniforms for all the teams, scoreboards, press boxes, and much more. “Concessions help pay for the umpires, ”Latowski said.

# Replacement ambulance is striped. New police vehicles striped (These vehicles were paid for with Covid “CARES” government grant money)

# New part-time police officer hired: David Fenstermaker . Second police officer changed from part-time to full-time: Andrew Burmeister

# Economic and Community Development (Dee Hosmer, Chair) Trying to pin down a visit to a future Council Meeting with Todd Dickerson, who the Village hired to provide Economic Development assistance. (Hopefully May 10th) Discussed the importance of a completed Market analysis in securing potential developers.

# Public Utilities (Mike Julien, Chair) Welding taking place 7 days a week on new water tower

April 12th: (Committee of the Whole)

Utility Director Brian Roberts had a lot of topics to discuss including:

Required fencing at the Water Treatment plant

Leak Detection equipment

Charging for service calls for the residents that are not willing to shut off their own water due to no inline shut off in the house or not willing to do it themselves

Increasing Shut off fees for monthly shut-offs due to lack of payment

Northwest quadrant of Village: Mr. Robert’s estimate of cost to replace the mostly 100-year-old lines is $6.5 million, NOT including the engineering cost of the project.

Current water main on-going projects: 85% of design phase complete. Estimated cost: $5.4 million.

Possible grant money available from the County for above listed infra-structure (water-line replacement) projects. Mayor, Finance Officer, and Village Administrator will be visiting the Commissioners to inquire for the Village.

Lead service line grant is through Wood County

Need Feasibility Study done to determine if it is still feasible to treat water or purchase water. Once it is done, the best course of action can be decided.

Design of a retreatment facility at 1234 S. Dixie Highway. This is a possible interconnection point, and the property is currently owned by the Village’s Water Department.





Public Works Superintendent Josh Long:

“We have been doing a lot of patching holes and trimming trees”

Many catch basins have been cleaned out (by Bugner)

Brush drop-off on Saturday, 4/16- NOT Sticks



April 19th: