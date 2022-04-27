NB Village Council Meetings Recap for April

by Sue Miklovic
Here is a quick recap of all the items that got my attention and/or concern during the Village of NB Council’s three meetings held during the month of April.
April 5th:
The Village held their first Council meeting with new Administrator Chase Fletcher on board.
# NB Youth Travel League President Dennis Latowski was present to share the many projects the group is currently undertaking in order to be ready for the upcoming season. (There is a “work day” scheduled for Saturday, 4/30/22—They need help from everyone who is able to give it!) Discussed grants they are trying to receive, uniforms for all the teams, scoreboards, press boxes, and much more. “Concessions help pay for the umpires, ”Latowski said.
# Replacement ambulance is striped. New police vehicles striped (These vehicles were paid for with Covid “CARES” government grant money)
# New part-time police officer hired: David Fenstermaker . Second police officer changed from part-time to full-time: Andrew Burmeister
# Economic and Community Development (Dee Hosmer, Chair) Trying to pin down a visit to a future Council Meeting with Todd Dickerson, who the Village hired to provide Economic Development assistance. (Hopefully May 10th) Discussed the importance of a completed Market analysis in securing potential developers.
# Public Utilities (Mike Julien, Chair) Welding taking place 7 days a week on new water tower
April 12th: (Committee of the Whole)
- Utility Director Brian Roberts had a lot of topics to discuss including:
- Required fencing at the Water Treatment plant
- Leak Detection equipment
- Charging for service calls for the residents that are not willing to shut off their own water due to no inline shut off in the house or not willing to do it themselves
- Increasing Shut off fees for monthly shut-offs due to lack of payment
- Northwest quadrant of Village: Mr. Robert’s estimate of cost to replace the mostly 100-year-old lines is $6.5 million, NOT including the engineering cost of the project.
- Current water main on-going projects: 85% of design phase complete. Estimated cost: $5.4 million.
- Possible grant money available from the County for above listed infra-structure (water-line replacement) projects. Mayor, Finance Officer, and Village Administrator will be visiting the Commissioners to inquire for the Village.
- Lead service line grant is through Wood County
- Need Feasibility Study done to determine if it is still feasible to treat water or purchase water. Once it is done, the best course of action can be decided.
- Design of a retreatment facility at 1234 S. Dixie Highway. This is a possible interconnection point, and the property is currently owned by the Village’s Water Department.
- Public Works Superintendent Josh Long:
- “We have been doing a lot of patching holes and trimming trees”
- Many catch basins have been cleaned out (by Bugner)
- Brush drop-off on Saturday, 4/16- NOT Sticks
April 19th:
- All Council members present, except Ms. Hosmer
- Pastor Rob Johnson from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church offered prayer for the Council before the meeting began.
- Swartz reported that he and the Mayor and Village Administrator had asked the County Commissioners for $10M + in grant funds for village water line-replacement infrastructure needs.
- Swartz is also looking at new software programs for the village including recordkeeping programs for agendas, minutes, codified ordinances, and cemetery records.
- Mr. Julien reported the top half of the new water tower “bowl” would be moved into place on Wednesday morning, beginning at 6:30am (4/20/22) <See photo gallery here on theNBXpress>
- There was a brief discussion on the ordering of 3′ x5′ flags, both American and Ohio, for the upcoming Memorial Day parade and flag-flying season.
- Mr. Cook (Finance nd Technology Committee) said he is waiting to hear from the School concerning the “old football field”
- The Council accepted a letter of resignation, “with regret” from Village employee Greg Rockhill. They briefly discussed ways to look for applicants.
- The next Community Forum concerning the tax levy on the May 3rd ballot is Thursday April 28, at 7:00pm at NBHS auditeria.
The next regular council meeting is May 3, 2022 at 5:30pm