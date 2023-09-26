NB Village Council Meetings Recap for September 2023



By Sue Miklovic, for www.theNBXpress.com

The Village of North Baltimore council met on September 19th for their final meeting of September at the Village Council Chambers. All Council members were present.

For the last few years the council has been working hard to find solutions of ways to clean up the village by creating the policy that residents must follow In order to get rid of unnecessary clutter, junk, abandoned vehicles, etc. It appears they are finally getting closer to reaching an agreement of a reasonable piece of legislation which is being named the ‘blight ordinance”. It actually was given a “third reading “ during the meeting and will become part of the official codified ordinances of the village.

Coincidentally, village resident Nancy Delgado was in attendance at the September 19th meeting to share her continued concern of this very issue in her own neighborhood on West Broadway. This was at least the third time that I know of that this resident came to a meeting to see what could be done about excessive amounts of trash and debris at her neighbors’ residences. Initially she was most concerned about the possibility of rodents being attracted to the area due to the mess, but reported that now the situation has increased and she now sees raccoons commonly visiting the homes and surrounding property of two of her neighbors. She is concerned of the potential for the spread of disease and damage to property caused by the predators, as she stated she has seen them crawl up on the roofs.

Village Administrator Chase Fletcher indicated that with the passing of the “Blight Control Ordinance” “We can take further action” in necessary situations, getting additional help from other county agencies that can verify the unsafe conditions.

Other items the Village Administrator shared included:

*Earlier this month, the Water Plant suffered a major malfunction. The plant has three filters used for backwashing. One of the three filters had a catastrophic failure where the underdrain failed and upon closer inspection, it has been determined that the under drain is destroyed. Filter #2 began showing signs that there was an issue but thankfully, our water department staff moved quickly and were able to make a fix. The village has filed insurance claims and hopefully we’ll obtain the money to pay for fixing it.

Truck routes: Mr. Fletcher has prepared a map for truck traffic to specifically use . After additions and corrections are made, he plans on having legislation drafted and approved to make it mandatory that they use the mapped routes.

OPWC Application: working with CT consultants, the village has submitted a 62 page application on September 5th to obtain additional funding for the E Broadway St. reconstruction. .The project scoring meeting is this week.

RFQ (request for Qualifications) ODOT assisting with accepting requests from qualified engineers/engineering groups for performing the engineering work for the East Broadway Reconstruction Project.

Wood County Park District Grant The village applies for this grant every year and legislation was presented at this meeting to apply again. The piece of park play equipment that was ordered from the last Wood County park district grant has been installed and is already being used. It is a xylophone style piece of equipment and ” Additional musical equipment pieces in the future would make fantastic additions to our park”, added Mr. Fletcher.

Water Main Replacement Project: We are getting closer to the start of work for the water main replacement project. You may have noticed the contractor has been staging materials in selected areas of town.

Sheetz has submitted a proposed roadway improvement. Their property needs to be annexed first before approval can be given. The proposal petition for annexation was expected to be filed last week.

Village legal counsel RFP: The Village has two applicants and will be scheduling interviews.

Downtown Revitalization proposal : Checking with council to gather opinions and give directions in regard to proposals. Ms. Zeigler would like to see more information pertaining to the size of the village of north Baltimore. Ms. Beaupry has a list of property owners here in North Baltimore. it was suggested to wait for the new Council to take office.

Finance Officer Tony Swartz reported that the income tax collections continue to come in strong.

He also stated that he has completed the first step for software conversion for the Finance Department. It looks like it will happen in October.

The Village has also received computer tablets for the council members, after waiting for them due to back-logged orders. They should be loaded and ready to use by the next meeting.

Mr. Swartz also suggested to the Council that they might consider only meeting the first Tuesday of the month “as needed” and to follow the same suggestion for the” Committee of the Whole” on the second Tuesday, if information has been submitted ahead of time. The regular meeting would still be held the third Tuesday of the month. The Council made a motion to act on the recommendation, and approved it.

Mr. Swartz also shared with the Council information on upcoming filing deadlines for a municipality seeking a tax levy.

Mayor Goldner shared the Halloween Parade is scheduled for October 28th and the Village Trick or Treat will be October 31st.