NB Village Council Meets Tonight

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

November 15, 2022

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the November 1, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: Shawn Berger, New hire volunteer firefighter per form F-19a at a rate of $15.00 per run

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

Clerk:

First Readings: Resolution 19-2022

Ordinance 2022-16

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-13

Ordinance 2022-14

Ordinance 2022-15

Resolution 18-2022

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Todd Dickerson’s contract

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Geese

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-Event Permit

Public Works (Zeigler)-

Public Utilities (Julien)- UV system

Finance and Technology (Cook)-

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



ORDINANCE 2022-16 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL GIVING CONSENT FOR THE STATE OF OHIO DIRECTOR OF TRANSPORTATION TO COMPLETE BRIDGE INSPECTION PROGRAM SERVICES FOR THE BRIDGE OVER THE ROCKY FORD CREEK ON EAST WATER STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 19-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO THE WOOD COUNTY LOCAL PARK IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO FOR THE 2023 PROGRAM YEAR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $147,218.28. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Submitted by Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor