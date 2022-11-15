NB Village Council Meets Tonight

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
November 15, 2022
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the November 1, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: Shawn Berger, New hire volunteer firefighter per form F-19a at a rate of $15.00 per run
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings: Resolution 19-2022
Ordinance 2022-16
Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-13
Ordinance 2022-14
Ordinance 2022-15
Resolution 18-2022
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Todd Dickerson’s contract
Public Safety (Beaupry)- Geese
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-Event Permit
Public Works (Zeigler)-
Public Utilities (Julien)- UV system
Finance and Technology (Cook)-
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2022-16 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL GIVING CONSENT FOR THE STATE OF OHIO DIRECTOR OF TRANSPORTATION TO COMPLETE BRIDGE INSPECTION PROGRAM SERVICES FOR THE BRIDGE OVER THE ROCKY FORD CREEK ON EAST WATER STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
RESOLUTION 19-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO THE WOOD COUNTY LOCAL PARK IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO FOR THE 2023 PROGRAM YEAR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $147,218.28. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Submitted by Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor