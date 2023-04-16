NB Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
April 18, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the April 4, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________.
Public Participation (5min limit)
Letters and Communications
Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: submitted
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: submitted
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: submitted
Clerk:
First Readings:
Second Readings: Ordinance 2023-05
Resolution 11-2023
Third Readings: Resolution 10-2023
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY
RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05
Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
Other New Business
Other Old Business
Payment of the Bills
Adjournment