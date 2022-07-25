NB Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING, July 26, 2022, 5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Approval of the Minutes
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Submitted
EMS Chief
Fire Chief: New hires; Zach Meggitt Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00
Zach Weinandy Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator: submitted
Clek; First Readings: Ordinance 2022-03, Resolution 09-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Resolution 05-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Mr. Dickerson
Public Safety (Beaupry)- Firetruck
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update
Finance and Technology (Cook) Money to purchase old football field.
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME
RESOLUTION 09- 2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND AUTHORIZING THE SIGNING OF THE LPA FEDERAL LOCAL LET PROJECT AGREEMENT FOR THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
XIV. Adjournment
Source: Kathi R. Bucher, Village Clerk