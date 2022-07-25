NB Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING, July 26, 2022, 5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Approval of the Minutes

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted

EMS Chief

Fire Chief: New hires; Zach Meggitt Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00

Zach Weinandy Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator: submitted

Clek; First Readings: Ordinance 2022-03, Resolution 09-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Resolution 05-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Mr. Dickerson

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Firetruck



Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update

Finance and Technology (Cook) Money to purchase old football field.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME

RESOLUTION 09- 2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND AUTHORIZING THE SIGNING OF THE LPA FEDERAL LOCAL LET PROJECT AGREEMENT FOR THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

XIV. Adjournment

Source: Kathi R. Bucher, Village Clerk