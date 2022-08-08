NB Village Council Meets

North Baltimore village council met Tuesday, July 26 in council chambers. Mike Julian was excused. Minutes from two previous meetings were approved.

In public participation, a 3rd St. resident asked about maintenance on new trees that the village planted on the Blvd in front of her house, Mayor Goldner responded that she would notify the tree Commission at their August meeting of this issue.

There were no letters and communications mentioned by any council members.

Financial highlights by finance officer Tony Swartz included that income tax continues strong collections, while it’s not fully enough to supply the needs not met by the failed levy, as there is still no money for repairing streets, but services are being maintained. He also mentioned that there is strong employment in the village.

Council approved The North Baltimore Fire Department adding two new firefighters Zach Meggitt and Zach Weinandy. NBPD also was approved for a patrolman to the NB police force, Daniel Nieves, who was hired at the rate of $17.50 an hour.

In the village administrator’s report, Chase Fletcher mentioned that the new water line for Water Street is progressing with documents submitted. He also reported that a water line easement under I-75 was in the works, from the east side to the west side for expansion of our water distribution system for economic development. In related news, Fletcher reported that the Wood County commissioners had approved $1,000,000 in grant money for the water line project.

Fletcher also reported that the project to improve the East Water St bridge over the Rocky Ford is moving forward, with 95% funding from the federal government, the Wood County engineers are in charge of the project.

In zoning-related issues, Fletcher, who also serves as the Village Zoning Inspector, reported that 21 grass citations had been issued, with eight more on the way. In addition, 44 zoning permits were requested with 41 of those being approved.

Todd Dickerson the economic development contact for the village provided a report that included a brief update on the 20-acre Industrial spec site at the corner of Insley road and East Quarry Rd, saying that site work should begin sometime late summer or early fall. Hancock wood electric cooperative is the owner of the property and works with economic development for a suitable tenant and project.

Dickerson also talked about an e-mail marketing campaign within the development industry contacting potential businesses for sites along the SR-18/I-75 Interchange. He said that around 400 emails will be included in this campaign.

On the residential development side, Dickerson said that a housing study is necessary for moving forward with getting a developer in the area to improve the overall housing inventory shortage, which is perceived by many in the community. Dickerson said “everybody’s got dirt”, but they wanna know “what else you got?”. Dickerson said a professional housing study would provide answers to the question of what else we got and what kind of housing is most needed for current and future folks that will be moving into the North Baltimore area to work at several new businesses/plants that are already being built or planned. Council will be discussing this further at the upcoming committee of the whole.

The public safety council person Paula Beauprey said that the new fire truck should be in town next week as local firemen travelled to Syracuse, NY area to bring the new ladder truck to its new home in NB. When asked how we are paying, Finance Officer Swartz stated that the funding for the approximately $175,000 vehicle will be covered from the fire department 901 account, which has been used to save for this purchase for some time.

Council person Dee Hosmer asked how the cost for adding police coverage for Saturday’s Good Old Summertime Day will be paid for. Mr Swartz explained the costs involved and says that the village covers part of the cost out of normal operations and the Chamber of Commerce will pay the difference if any.

Councilman Tim Pelton asked about having the caboose painted at the village park, and was asked to submit a plan detailing the project design and costs to be considered for action. Pelton also mentioned the vehicle that has been previously discussed by the council for the village administrator’s many duties around town and to attend meetings, Pelton suggested that there would be less expensive options. It was brought up that reimbursement of mileage is also an option.

In public works, Leisa Zeigler told of the sidewalks priority list that will be developed for moving forward to adding sidewalks where none exist and improving sidewalks that are in disrepair. One of the councilpersons asked where the previous list was located. It was also reported that the water tower is being sandblasted and primed for painting.

With that, the council moved into the legislation portion of the meeting giving the first reading to an ordinance updating the federally and state recognized holidays in the amending the personnel policy to reflect.

Council also approved the ordinance authorizing the purchase of the 2003 Pierce Quantum 75-foot ladder truck for the village fire department, this was passed as an emergency.

Council also passed a resolution for a new tax levy that will generate 1.15 mil for five years providing for fire apparatus and other fire equipment. Swartz explained that this is not new money and an old levy is dropping off that was collecting the same amount.

The third reading for a resolution authorizing the village administrator to seek quotes for a feasibility study to determine if it is more cost-effective to purchase water as opposed to producing it.

Council next meets Tuesday, August 9 at 5:30 pm in council chambers.