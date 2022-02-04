NB Village Council Met Tuesday

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Village Council held their first meeting of February 2022 on Tuesday night, 2/1/22.

All council members were present. Mayor Goldner led the meeting. She shared the village is still without a Village Administrator after the second candidate they hoped to make an offer to had already received an offer elsewhere.

The council approved the minutes from the January 18, 2022 meeting. (Posted in another article on theNBXpress)

Public Works Superintendent Josh Long asked council to provide a merit raise for employee Dan Kline. He has been with the department for more than 10 years, and Long gave him high praise and said the raise was “long overdue”. The Council took immediate action by raising his pay by $2 per hour.

The council also approved changing employee April Kepling from part-time to full- time Utility Clerk, with a raise to come at the end of her 6 month probationary period.

Council members shared that they had received praises from members of the community for the great job of clearing away snow after the first snow fall of 2022. Council member Bill Cook shared, “It’s good to let our people know they are appreciated for all the hard work that it takes to get the roads clean.”

The Economic and Community Development committee led by Dee Hosmer asked council to approve a 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services for $12,000. The council approved the recommendation.

The Public Works committee Chair Leisa Zeigler shared conversations around the community about an American bald eagle nest located in the North Baltimore Park. The mayor commented that ODNR was aware of the eagles nest and the village is keeping an eye on that situation

Under Public Utilities Mike Julien reported that welding is continuing to be done on the new water tower which is being constructed on East Water Street. He said they are “on schedule”

For the Finance and Technology committee Mr. Cook called to council’s attention that if the Council voted to increase the pay rate for members of Village Council, the approved raise could not be given to those currently serving but would happen for their successors serving next. “We cannot give ourselves a raise,” he said. Mr. Cook also asked that council consider the money that is collected via action of the Police Department such as fines from tickets and violation of village ordinances, etc. received via “Mayor’s Court” could be earmarked in the budget to help fund the position that the village has been trying to create (for zoning violations enforcement), if it is allowable/legal to do so and not already earmarked for another purpose.

A brief conversation was held concerning a previous request from former council member Mike Soltis who asked if the village could consider creating a sledding hill for village residents who would desire to use it for recreation during the winter. The mayor pointed out that several people already use the hills available at the village reservoirs and shared that there are large hills available for sledding nearby in Van Buren and Bowling Green. Mr Julien added that some people sled at the clear water well hill at the park. The mayor said legal representatives stated that areas such as a sledding hill are commonly known as an “attractive nuisance.”

A third reading of Resolution 01-2022 was given regarding compensation for North Baltimore fiscal year 2022 for two newly created police Sergeant positions.The resolution was adopted. The mayor said there will be a “pinning” ceremony at the February 15th meeting.

A motion was made and approved to pay the bills after which the meeting was adjourned.