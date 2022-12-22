NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 6, 2022

MINUTES

5:26 pm moment of silence

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Absent, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Cook. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: no one



V. Letters and Communications: nothing

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: No formal report; General fund 1.2 mil end of November;

EMS Chief: Mr. Julien asked about the EMS being self-sufficient, showing a trend, raise, Chief to talk about that at COTW; FO has a breakdown of the EMS; runs have increased, doing Bloomdale too.

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: December 6, hiring event- will reschedule this after the holidays

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: AEP-has a video conference with them, on track to finish up June/July; GovDeals- publicly auction off our vehicles and equipment we no longer need; UV-documents sent to legal counsel for advise to move forward; Insley Road- permit is approved, hoping to start soon

Clerk:

First Readings: Resolution 20-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-13

Ordinance 2022-14

Ordinance 2022-15

Resolution 18-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: resignation letter from Mandy Slane, November 22

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Todd Dickerson’s contract (COTW)- invite Todd Dickerson, Kurt Croy as well to COTW

Public Safety (Beaupry) Geese- Ms. Hosmer still has a question or two for Mr. Roberts- COTW regarding the sprayer

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Event Permit, Shelter House Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy- had a good meeting- more at COTW

Public Works (Zeigler)- 21 trees coming- planting around town by North Branch Nursery

Public Utilities (Julien)- nothing

Finance and Technology (Cook)- nothing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 20-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 20-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 20-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions NONE



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-13 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2022-13 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-14 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-15 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 18-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

Resolution 18-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XI. Other New Business nothing

XII. Other Old Business nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _$446,169.20__. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:00 PM. Second by

Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor