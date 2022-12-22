NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
December 6, 2022
MINUTES
5:26 pm moment of silence
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Absent, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Cook. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: no one
V. Letters and Communications: nothing
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: No formal report; General fund 1.2 mil end of November;
EMS Chief: Mr. Julien asked about the EMS being self-sufficient, showing a trend, raise, Chief to talk about that at COTW; FO has a breakdown of the EMS; runs have increased, doing Bloomdale too.
Fire Chief: nothing
Police Chief: December 6, hiring event- will reschedule this after the holidays
Utility Director: nothing
DPW Superintendent: nothing
Village Administrator: AEP-has a video conference with them, on track to finish up June/July; GovDeals- publicly auction off our vehicles and equipment we no longer need; UV-documents sent to legal counsel for advise to move forward; Insley Road- permit is approved, hoping to start soon
Clerk:
First Readings: Resolution 20-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-13
Ordinance 2022-14
Ordinance 2022-15
Resolution 18-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: resignation letter from Mandy Slane, November 22
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Todd Dickerson’s contract (COTW)- invite Todd Dickerson, Kurt Croy as well to COTW
Public Safety (Beaupry) Geese- Ms. Hosmer still has a question or two for Mr. Roberts- COTW regarding the sprayer
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Event Permit, Shelter House Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy- had a good meeting- more at COTW
Public Works (Zeigler)- 21 trees coming- planting around town by North Branch Nursery
Public Utilities (Julien)- nothing
Finance and Technology (Cook)- nothing
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 20-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Resolution 20-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 20-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions NONE
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-13 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien.
Ordinance 2022-13 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-14 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Ordinance 2022-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-15 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Ordinance 2022-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 18-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.
Resolution 18-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XI. Other New Business nothing
XII. Other Old Business nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _$446,169.20__. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:00 PM. Second by
Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Approved,
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor