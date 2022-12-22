North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 6, 2022

MINUTES

 

                                                       5:26 pm moment of silence

 

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
 

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

 

II.          Roll Call:
 

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Absent, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

 

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Cook.  Second by Ms. Zeigler. 

All approved.

 
III.       Approval of the Minutes:
 

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting.  Second by Ms. Hosmer.  All approved.

 

IV.              Public Participation: no one
 

V.                Letters and Communications:   nothing

 

VI.             Administrative Reports:

 

Finance Officer: No formal report; General fund 1.2 mil end of November;

 

EMS Chief: Mr. Julien asked about the EMS being self-sufficient, showing a trend, raise, Chief to talk about that at COTW; FO has a breakdown of the EMS; runs have increased, doing Bloomdale too.

 

Fire Chief: nothing

 

Police Chief: December 6, hiring event- will reschedule this after the holidays

 

Utility Director: nothing

 

DPW Superintendent: nothing

 

 

Village Administrator: AEP-has a video conference with them, on track to finish up June/July; GovDeals- publicly auction off our vehicles and equipment we no longer need; UV-documents sent to legal counsel for advise to move forward; Insley Road- permit is approved, hoping to start soon

 

Clerk:                                               
 First Readings:      Resolution 20-2022

 Second Readings:  

Third Readings:     Ordinance 2022-13

                              Ordinance 2022-14

                              Ordinance 2022-15

                              Resolution 18-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: resignation letter from Mandy Slane, November 22

VII.          Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Todd Dickerson’s contract (COTW)- invite Todd Dickerson, Kurt Croy as well to COTW

 

Public Safety (Beaupry) Geese- Ms. Hosmer still has a question or two for Mr. Roberts- COTW regarding the sprayer

 

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Event Permit, Shelter House   Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy- had a good meeting- more at COTW

 

Public Works (Zeigler)- 21 trees coming- planting around town by North Branch Nursery

 

 Public Utilities (Julien)- nothing

 

 Finance and Technology (Cook)- nothing

 

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 20-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

 

Resolution 20-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

RESOLUTION 20-2022    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
 

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

 

IX.              Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions NONE
 

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-13 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

 

Ordinance 2022-13 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

ORDINANCE 2022-13   AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
                 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-14 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

 

Ordinance 2022-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

ORDINANCE 2022-14   AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
                  Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

 

Ms.  Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-15 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

 

Ordinance 2022-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

ORDINANCE 2022-15   AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
                  Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 18-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

 

Resolution 18-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

      RESOLUTION 18-2022   A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 
 Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

 

XI.             Other New Business nothing

 

        XII.    Other Old Business nothing

 

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _$446,169.20__.  Second by Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

 

XIV.        Adjournment

 

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:00 PM.  Second by

            Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor 

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

 

 

