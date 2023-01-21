NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

At

Village Chambers

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

5:30 PM

Minutes

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Goldner-Present, Ms. Beaupry-Present, Mr. Cook-Present, Ms. Hosmer-Present, Mr. Julien-Present, Mr. Pelton-Present, Ms. Zeigler-Present

III. Election of the President of Council

Nomination: Mr. Cook nominated by Mr. Julien

Nomination: Ms. Zeigler nominated by Ms. Beaupry



The mayor called for a vote of those in favor of Mr. Cook.

Ms. Beaupry-No, Mr. Cook-Yes, Ms. Hosmer-Yes, Mr. Julien-Yes, Mr. Pelton-Yes, Ms. Zeigler-No

Motion of 4-2, Mr. Cook is the new President.

IV. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor

Hand out



V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers

Members moved seats.

VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as

Presented

Mr. Julien made a motion to accept the Committee Assignments. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

VII. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the regular meeting minutes of the December 20, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

VIII. Letters and Communications/Public Participation

Nancy Delgado, resident on West Broadway had a complaint of junk in her neighborhood, garage doors open to harbor unwanted guest. Also, unkept lawn where dogs live. Council thanked her for sharing her concerns and will look into it.

IX. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: no report due; bills enclosed-closing out of the year-everything is good

EMS Chief: no report due

Fire Chief: no report due

Police Chief: no report due

Asked for executive session.

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to move into executive session per G121.22 (G1) to discuss personnel at 5:57 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Return to regular session at 6:24 PM.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to un-table the hiring application of Officer Mandy Slane. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Ms. Hosmer made a motion to hire Mandy Slane per form F-19a as P/T officer at $23.00 per hour effective January 4, 2023. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Utility Director: no report due

DPW Superintendent: no report due Great job, snow, plowing, leaks

Village Administrator: submitted- Winter Storm- thank you to the crews, would like to give recognition of the great job they are doing; Water Main Project- meeting being scheduled for final questions with CT consultants, Mr. Zetts to approve documents. Meetings- project update meetings are being scheduled.

Clerk: nothing

First Readings:

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-17

Resolution 21-2022

Resolution 22-2022

Resolution 23-2022

Resolution 24-2022

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Like to have a Citizen of the Year/ has a person in mind

X. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development -Ms. Zeigler

-Mr. Julien said he is working on “Blight”

Public Safety -Beaupry

-need officers, get the word out, money in our budget; Mr. Cook suggested a hiring bonus- talk about paying it over time not upfront; Job Fair by the end of January.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review -Julien

-working on a few things

Public Works -Cook

-work with Josh

Public Utilities -Pelton

-work with Brian

Finance and Technology-Hosmer

-need to meet with Mr. Swartz

XI. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

XII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-17 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.



Ordinance 2022-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 21-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 21-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 22-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 22-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 23-2022 for its second reading by number and title only.

Resolution 23-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 24-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 24-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

XIII. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XIV. Other New Business

Nothing

XV. Other Old Business

Nothing

XVI. Payment of the Bills

Mr. Cook made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 123,144.54. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XVII. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:58 PM. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts,Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor