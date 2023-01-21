NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
At
Village Chambers
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
5:30 PM
Minutes
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Goldner-Present, Ms. Beaupry-Present, Mr. Cook-Present, Ms. Hosmer-Present, Mr. Julien-Present, Mr. Pelton-Present, Ms. Zeigler-Present
III. Election of the President of Council
Nomination: Mr. Cook nominated by Mr. Julien
Nomination: Ms. Zeigler nominated by Ms. Beaupry
The mayor called for a vote of those in favor of Mr. Cook.
Ms. Beaupry-No, Mr. Cook-Yes, Ms. Hosmer-Yes, Mr. Julien-Yes, Mr. Pelton-Yes, Ms. Zeigler-No
Motion of 4-2, Mr. Cook is the new President.
IV. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor
Hand out
V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers
Members moved seats.
VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as
Presented
Mr. Julien made a motion to accept the Committee Assignments. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
VII. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the regular meeting minutes of the December 20, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
VIII. Letters and Communications/Public Participation
Nancy Delgado, resident on West Broadway had a complaint of junk in her neighborhood, garage doors open to harbor unwanted guest. Also, unkept lawn where dogs live. Council thanked her for sharing her concerns and will look into it.
IX. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: no report due; bills enclosed-closing out of the year-everything is good
EMS Chief: no report due
Fire Chief: no report due
Police Chief: no report due
Asked for executive session.
Ms. Beaupry made a motion to move into executive session per G121.22 (G1) to discuss personnel at 5:57 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Return to regular session at 6:24 PM.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to un-table the hiring application of Officer Mandy Slane. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Ms. Hosmer made a motion to hire Mandy Slane per form F-19a as P/T officer at $23.00 per hour effective January 4, 2023. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
Utility Director: no report due
DPW Superintendent: no report due Great job, snow, plowing, leaks
Village Administrator: submitted- Winter Storm- thank you to the crews, would like to give recognition of the great job they are doing; Water Main Project- meeting being scheduled for final questions with CT consultants, Mr. Zetts to approve documents. Meetings- project update meetings are being scheduled.
Clerk: nothing
First Readings:
Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-17
Resolution 21-2022
Resolution 22-2022
Resolution 23-2022
Resolution 24-2022
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: Like to have a Citizen of the Year/ has a person in mind
X. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development -Ms. Zeigler
-Mr. Julien said he is working on “Blight”
Public Safety -Beaupry
-need officers, get the word out, money in our budget; Mr. Cook suggested a hiring bonus- talk about paying it over time not upfront; Job Fair by the end of January.
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review -Julien
-working on a few things
Public Works -Cook
-work with Josh
Public Utilities -Pelton
-work with Brian
Finance and Technology-Hosmer
-need to meet with Mr. Swartz
XI. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
None
XII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-17 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2022-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 21-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Resolution 21-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 22-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Resolution 22-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 23-2022 for its second reading by number and title only.
Resolution 23-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 24-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.
Resolution 24-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
XIII. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XIV. Other New Business
Nothing
XV. Other Old Business
Nothing
XVI. Payment of the Bills
Mr. Cook made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 123,144.54. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XVII. Adjournment
Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:58 PM. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
Approved
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts,Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor