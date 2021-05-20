NB Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING May 4, 2021 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.



II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Patterson- Here, Mr. Soltis-Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Soltis made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Mr. Patterson.

All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to elect Mr. Patterson as President Pro Tiem. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Mr. Patterson to approve the minutes of April 20, 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.



IV. Public Participation:

None at this time.

Letters and Communications:

Flags-move

Library clean up, May 22

Weed Policy/Abandoned homes-Doug mows, Chief goes down, Village workers have a notebook n the vehicle, write down violations

Is there a date that the residents need to mow by? Three homes Mr. Brillhart has been in contact with the owners; Furniture in the yard?

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: There were no issues working remotely

EMS Chief: request to hire, Chris Young as Paramedic

Mr. Cook made a motion to hire Chris Young per form F19a from P/T to F/T at a rate of $14.83 starting 6-1-21. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Fire Chief: no reports due

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: UV-another month/meet requirements; Misc-permits, Nature Works, water easement, Mr. Dickerson to present at COTW; AEP-road closure on Broadway; Roadway Project-looking into other options/funding

Questions: Isaac Wiles Firm-How about Prosecution? How will that work? Here for 1 meeting a month: in person, zoom, phone? Attend one per quarter.

Would continue with our counsel as we have now in Wood County. Pick up contract. Mr. Cook reached out to the Law firm. Mr. Brillhart has it in writing.

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: .5% income tax; handout- fix a few things- pamphlet well put together, great job! Wheelchair swing, exercise equipment $21,000. (put at sewer plant on Broadway, paving sidewalk, stone drive, trees)

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

May 11, Todd Dickerson will be here

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Staying in contact with the public as a good thing, what can we do? Partnership- clean up with an Officer; giving back from COVID; Jaws of Life

PPO (Mr. Julien)

Nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Monday, May 10 meeting-signs at the Park; Sidewalks, snow removal, green waste, storm drains (purchase our own truck) discussion

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Resolution 08-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 08-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 08 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BUGNERS SEWER AND SEPTIC CLEANING SERVICES FOR CATCH BASIN CLEANOUTS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $12,000.00

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 09-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Resolution 09-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 09 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO FILE FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE WITH THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES NATUREWORKS GRANT APPLICATION

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Resolution 06-2021 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Resolution 06-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 06 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MORLOCK ASPHALT LTD. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR THE 2021 STREET AND ALLEY RESURFACING PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,198

(East Street resurfacing costs in the amount of $54,570 will be paid from Street Levy Funds 216.490.5606; Alley resurfacing costs in the amount of $25,628 will be paid from Permissive Funds 210.430.5606).

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 07-2021 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Engard

RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STAINLESS-STEEL GAS LINE REPLACEMENT FOR A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK AT THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $5,200.00

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

RESOLUTION 02-2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES “TABLED”

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $148,794.90. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Adjournment

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn at 7:48PM. Second by Mr. Engard.

All approved.

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk