NB Village Council News

Village Council Meeting News, by Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore met Tuesday March 2, 2021 in the Village Fire Department training room. All council members were present.

The village administrator reported that work has begun on the UV disinfection system at the village water treatment plant. The pouring of the concrete floor had begun when the weather interfered and brought it to a halt. Hopefully the concrete work will be finished soon and the framing can begin.

Administrator Brillhart reported that four zoning permits have been requested recently.

He also reported he has been in contact with Jeff Everett of the CSX Jacksonville office who is supposed to be getting in touch with the Willard, OH office to let them know we need their assistance in North Baltimore. Two long-awaited answers for two different issues that the railroad is believed to be responsible for have caused a lot of stress and extra effort trying to find agreeable solutions. Stay tuned .

Mr Brillhart also reported that he had spoken with Rex Hoffman, attorney who is heading a committee concerning a State Route 18 traffic/ growth/ monitoring project that is in the works, and that he was trying to organize a meeting for the week of March 22nd.

It was also reported that an interview is being scheduled for the village solicitor/ legal counsel position that is vacant. It is expected to take place before the Committee of the Whole meeting next Tuesday.

Brillhart also gave an update of the Quarry Rd/Mitchell Rd/W. Broadway to Main Street paving project that is being coordinated with the County Engineer’s office.

Mr Patterson asked to have discussion concerning sharing the cost of services provided and services available to both the residents of North Baltimore and Henry Township. He shared his concerns for the village being able to meet the expenses of providing the services, plus saving money for future equipment needs for the emergency service departments. Twenty one and a half percent of the income tax collected annually goes to the budget for emergency services .

A joint meeting of the Finance Committee and the Public Safety Committee will be held on Tuesday March 23rd at 5:30pm.

Mr Julien, who heads the Personnel, Policy an Ordinance Review Committee mentioned that there are revisions to the FMLA that need to be included/ updated according to law.



The Public Works Committee made a motion to adopt the 2021 Ballfields Facilities Use agreement with the North Baltimore Youth Travel League, Inc. Heath Dewulf Busch and Dennis Letowski , representatives of the North Baltimore Youth Travel League, Inc. were present to sign the agreement and thank the village for their support. There are 15 teams and approximately 200 kids signed up to play ball this year.



The village gave a third and final reading to 2 ordinances :

ORDINANCE 2021 – 06 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A JOINT MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND HENRY TOWNSHIP FOR MAINTENANCE REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENTS ON QUARRY ROAD

ORDINANCE 2021– 07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SUBURBAN PROPANE, L.P. FOR THE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED AT 1234 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY, NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO IN A PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $325,000

The above property will potentially be used in the future for Water Distribution Development.