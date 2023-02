NB Village Council: “Special Meeting” Announcement

The North Baltimore Village Council has called a “Special Meeting” before the regularly scheduled “Committee of the Whole” meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Here is the agenda:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Goldner ____; Ms. Beaupry ____; Mr. Cook _____; Ms. Hosmer ____; Mr. Julien ___; Mr. Pelton ___; Ms. Zeigler ____

Motion to excuse __________________ made by _____________, Second by __________.

III. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 02-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH MANNIK SMITH GROUP FOR PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK RELATED TO THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

IV. Second Readings of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 01-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY



ORDINANCE 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole