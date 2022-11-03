NB Village Council: SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE November 1, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _1__ day of November, 2022, as Resolution/Ordinance 2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2022-12 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2022 – 2023 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $77,300 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance____ passed by Council on__November 1, 2022, approved by the Mayor on __November 1, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: _November_3___2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk