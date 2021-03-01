NB Village Council Summary of Legislation

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AT THE February 24, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 24 day of February, 2021, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 08 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A FIRE HYDRANT, HYDRANT FITTINGS, PIPE RESTRAINTS, AND ACCOMPANYING ACCESSORIES BY THE UTILITIES DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $8,900.15 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2021-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR THE INVITATION TO BID SPECIFIC TO THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND REPAVING OF SPECIFIC ALLEYWAYS LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUADRANT OF THE VILLAGE

ORDINANCE 2021-03 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR THE INVITATION TO BID SPECIFIC TO THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND REPAVING OF EAST STREET WITH PROJECT BOUNDARIES BETWEEN AMERICAN LEGION DRIVE AND POPLAR STREET

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on February 24, 2021 approved by the Mayor on February 24, 2021, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: February, 2021