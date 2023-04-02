NB Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Agenda provided by Village Clerk:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
April 4, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the March 21, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: Submitted
Clerk:
First Readings: ORDINANCE 2023-05
RESOLUTION 11- 2023
RESOLUTION 12-2023
Second Readings: RESOLUTION 10-2023
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry) Wood County Sheriff Agreement (Cook)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton) UV(Hosmer)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY
RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05
RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTE A LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WOOD COUNTY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE. AGREEMENT ATTACHED AS EXHIBIT A.
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
None
XIV. Adjournment
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk