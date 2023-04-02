NB Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Agenda provided by Village Clerk:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

April 4, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the March 21, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Submitted

Clerk:

First Readings: ORDINANCE 2023-05

RESOLUTION 11- 2023

RESOLUTION 12-2023

Second Readings: RESOLUTION 10-2023

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry) Wood County Sheriff Agreement (Cook)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook)

Public Utilities (Pelton) UV(Hosmer)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY



RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05



RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTE A LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WOOD COUNTY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE. AGREEMENT ATTACHED AS EXHIBIT A.

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

None



XIV. Adjournment

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk