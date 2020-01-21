NB Village Council

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council met on Tuesday January 14th for the “Committee of the Whole” meeting. Councilman Mike Julien who was selected as Council President at last week’s meeting, chaired the meeting.

The first to have discussion was Public Utilities Committee. Chairman Aaron Patterson lead a discussion on the construction of a new water tower at the Southwest corner of South Taylor Street and E. Water St. on property already owned by the village. Also discussed was water main replacement project, in several locations throughout the village. Finance Officer Tony Swartz helped explain available sources of money to consider as the town plans for this huge but necessary expense to update water mains.

There were no topics of discussion for the finance and technology committee, the economic and community development committee, or the public safety committee.

Committee chairman Mike Julien stated that the personnel, policy, and ordinance review committee will be looking at the vacation policy at next month’s meeting.

Mayor Goldner reported that the Tree Commission recently met and will be working on completing tree stump grinding.

The Public Works Committee headed by Matt Beegle reported on the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. A representative was present to share some design updates for parts of the project. It needs to be started soon, as the completion date is August 31, 2020. Discussed were an update to the Village parking lot which is just North of the railroad tracks on the West side of Main Street . Tentative plans call for up to as many as 39 parking spaces to be included in the parking lot as well as a small fountain and possibly a train viewing area. Discussion was held concerning safety for incoming and exiting traffic since the lot is located next to the tracks. Also discussed was improvements, including ADA approved parking, at the village park.



Unfunded Capital Improvement Program (CIP) update was given as well. Village Administrator Michael Brillhart said the village will be attempting to seek funding through a TMACOG grant for possible repaving of E. Broadway.

The Council holds their third and final meeting for January at 5:30pm on 1/21/2020.