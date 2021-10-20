North Baltimore is a historic family-friendly community located in northwest Ohio about 15 miles south of Bowling Green and 12 miles north of Findlay, Ohio. The Village is currently recruiting and accepting applications for the following position in the Department of Public Works:

 Street Laborer

o A Street Laborer is responsible for the operation of a variety of construction and maintenance equipment and for performing manual labor activities as needed and/or required by the Department Superintendent. Included is road

maintenance, park maintenance, signage, mowing, snow plowing, and other related areas.

o Qualifications include, but are not limited to, experience as a general laborer, ability to operate heavy equipment, and obtaining a class B CDL. Must be able to pass a background check and be subject to periodic drug and alcohol screening.

Interested applicants can pick up an employment application at the Village Office or online at: www.northbaltimore.org. Village of North Baltimore, Ohio – Online Application for Employment

A properly completed application, with references, must be submitted to Village Administrator at the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 or via email at: nbadmin@northbaltimore.net.

