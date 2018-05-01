PUBLIC NOTIFICATION OF INTENT

TO FILE AN APPLICATION

The Village of North Baltimore hereby gives notice of its intent to file an application for financial assistance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development for the purchase of a police cruiser and a dump truck/snowplow. This notice is published in accordance with Rural Development regulations. The proposed project involves the purchase of a police cruiser and a dump truck/snowplow to serve the Village of North Baltimore.

A copy of the application to USDA Rural Development is available for review at the following location by appointment:

Village of North Baltimore

205 N Main St.

North Baltimore OH 45872

Questions regarding this application, or appointments to review said application should be directed to Anthony Swartz, Finance Officer at 419-257-2394.