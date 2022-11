NB Volleyball Awards 2022-23

Congratulations NBHS Volleyballers

Karalyn Keegan Tiger Spirit Award

Kenadi Lennard Most Valuable Award

Lydia Freehan Captains Plaque

Cadence Andrich Captains Plaque



Varsity

Leah Rader 1st yr Varsity

Emme Hopple 1st yr Varsity

Alex Greeno 1st yr Varsity

Kenadi Lennard 1st yr Varsity

Kenzey Young 1st yr Varsity

Morgan Nagel 1st yr Varsity

Jessie Trout 1st yr Varsity

Josselyn Paynter 1st yr Varsity

Cadence Andrich 2nd yr Varsity

Kaitlyn Kelly 2nd yr Varsity

Karalyn Keegan 2nd yr Varsity

Lydia Freehan 3rd year varsity

JV

Olivia Busch 2nd yr JV

Alivia Patterson 3rd yr JV

Jessie Trout 1st yr JV

Angelina Melendez 1st yr JV

Hannah Hagemeyer 1st yr JV

Kaylee Allison 1st yr JV

Madison Dick 1st yr JV

Riley Byrd 1st yr JV



North Baltimore 8 th Grade Volleyball

Rylee Keller-2 nd Year playing

Ariana Melendez-2 nd Year playing

Delia Phillips-2 nd Year playing

Makayla Trout-2 nd Year playing

Kayden Livingston-1 st Year playing

Ellie Burleson-1 st Year playing



North Baltimore 7 th Grade Volleyball-All 1 st Year players

Lacie Allison

Jayme Zeigler

Peyton Coykendall

Bri Garcia

Mia Ostrander

Makayla Matthes

Trinnity Kline

Trynnity Wright

Olyvia Amburgey

Arianna Hackworth

Taraji Mercer