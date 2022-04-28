North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Water Tower Cost & Financing Explained

From Tony Swartz, NB Finance Officer regarding the financing of the new 500,000-gallon water tank on East Water Street:

Total amount financed $2,617,574.77.  30 years repayment starting 1/1/24.  0.34% Interest.   Funding Source  Ohio Water Development Authority/EPA  Drinking Water Fund.

Waterline  – Underground Utilities, Inc.  $579,337  completed.   Water Tower – Maguire Iron  $1,851,000.  In Process.  Contingencies  $208,671 ($0 used so far)  OWDA Fee $35,063

The project includes the demolition of the water tower on Jewett Ave. 

The amount of debt payments falling off older projects is more than enough to make the debt payments on this project.  No rate increases need to cover this project.

